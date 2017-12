Dec 13 (Reuters) - Trakopolis Iot Corp:

* TRAKOPOLIS IOT CORP SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH A TEXAS-BASED OILFIELD SERVICES COMPANY

* TRAKOPOLIS IOT CORP SAYS AGREEMENT IS FOR AN INITIAL SALE OF 60 SUBSCRIPTIONS OF THE CONNEXT LONEWORKER(TM) GAS DETECTION SOLUTION POWERED BY CO