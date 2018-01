Jan 18 (Reuters) - Trans Genic Inc

* Says it starts discussion regarding business and capital alliance with Public Interest Incorporated Foundation BioSafety Research Center (BSRC)

* Says it will set up a wholly owned unit, to take over CRO business from BSRC

* Others details not disclosed

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/iUu8uX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)