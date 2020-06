BRIEF-Trans-Siberian Gold Reports FY Pretax Profit $12.6 Mln Vs $17 Mln Year Ago

June 8 (Reuters) - Trans-Siberian Gold PLC:

* FY PRETAX PROFIT 12.6 MILLION USD VERSUS 17 MILLION USD YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE ROSE 5.5 PERCENT TO 63.1 MILLION USD

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF $0.023 PER SHARE AMOUNTING TO $2 MILLION IN AGGREGATE (2018: $1 MILLION)

* LIMITED IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON OPERATIONS IN 2020 TO DATE WITH PRODUCTION UNINTERRUPTED

* REITERATED FULL YEAR 2020 GOLD PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 38,000-42,000 OZ

* STRENGTHENED SHORT-TERM LIQUIDITY OF GROUP WITH $10 MILLION LOAN FACILITY SECURED ON ATTRACTIVE TERMS