March 20 (Reuters) - Trans-Siberian Gold PLC:

* TRANS-SIBERIAN GOLD - COMPANY & OPERATIONS UPDATE

* TRANS-SIBERIAN GOLD PLC - COMPANY’S SUPPLY CHAINS REMAIN UNAFFECTED AND OUR OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO RUN AS NORMAL

* TRANS-SIBERIAN GOLD - CURRENT CHANGES TO COMMODITY PRICES & FX RATES ARE EXPECTED TO IMPACT POSITIVELY ON OVERALL PROFITABILITY OF GROUP

* TRANS-SIBERIAN GOLD PLC - SCOPING STUDY FOR RODNIKOVA GOLD DEPOSIT REMAINS ON TRACK FOR Q2 2020