March 22 (Reuters) - Trans World Entertainment Corp :

* TRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES ANNUAL AND FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 1 PERCENT TO $145.4 MILLION

TRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT - ‍INVENTORY, INCLUDING $23.4 MILLION FROM ETAILZ, WAS $109.6 MILLION AT END OF FISCAL 2017, VERSUS $126.0 MILLION AT END OF FISCAL 2016​