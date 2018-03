March 5 (Reuters) - Transact Technologies Inc:

* TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12

* TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES - BOARD APPROVED NEW STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES - COMPANY IS AUTHORIZED TO REPURCHASE UP TO $5.0 MILLION OF ITS OUTSTANDING SHARES OF COMMON STOCK FROM TIME TO TIME ON OPEN MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: