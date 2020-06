BRIEF-Transaction Capital Intends To Conduct Non Pre-Emptive Cash Placing Of About 30.8 Mln New Shares

June 17 (Reuters) - Transaction Capital Ltd:

* INTENTION TO CONDUCT A NON PRE-EMPTIVE CASH PLACING OF APPROXIMATELY 30.8 MILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES

* LIQUIDITY INCLUDES AN UNDRAWN R400 MILLION FACILITY AVAILABLE TO ALLEVIATE ANY SHORT-TERM CASH FLOW PRESSURES ACROSS GROUP

* CAPITAL RAISED TO SUPPORT BUYING NON-PERFORMING CONSUMER LOAN PORTFOLIOS TO BE COLLECTED AS PRINCIPAL IN SOUTH AFRICA, EUROPE

* TCRS’S COLLECTION REVENUE IN SOUTH AFRICA, AUSTRALIA FOR APRIL, MAY, JUNE IN LINE WITH FORECAST 70% OF PRE COVID-19 LEVELS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: