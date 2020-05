BRIEF-Transaction Capital Says Board Opted Not To Pay A Dividend For Half Year

May 13 (Reuters) - Transaction Capital Ltd:

* JSE: TCP - INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* TRANSACTION CAPITAL LTD - HY CORE HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO GROUP UP 18% TO 65.4 CENTS

* TRANSACTION CAPITAL LTD - NO INTERIM DIVIDEND DECLARED TO PRESERVE FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY AND LIQUIDITY

* TRANSACTION CAPITAL LTD - HY BASIC EPS 42.2 CENTS AND HEPS AT 42.6 CENTS

* TRANSACTION CAPITAL LTD - NOT POSSIBLE AT THIS TIME TO PROJECT FULL YEAR HEADLINE EARNINGS

* TRANSACTION CAPITAL LTD - BOARD HAS OPTED TO RETAIN CAPITAL AND NOT TO PAY A DIVIDEND FOR HALF YEAR