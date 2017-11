Nov 21 (Reuters) - TRANSACTION CAPITAL LTD:

* ‍FY CORE HEADLINE EARNINGS R577 MILLION UP 26% (2016: R458 MILLION​)

* FY ‍CORE HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 96.4 CENTS UP 20%

* ‍TOTAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE 40.0 CENTS UP 33%​

* ‍DECLARED A FINAL GROSS CASH DIVIDEND OF 25 CENTS PER SHARE​