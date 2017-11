Nov 16 (Reuters) - TRANSACTION CAPITAL LTD:

* SEES ‍FY BASIC EPS AND HEPS 91.9 CENTS TO 95.1 CENTS, INCREASE BETWEEN 14% TO 18%​

* ‍TOTAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE EXPECTED TO BE DECLARED FOR FY 2017 IS 40 CENTS, INCREASE OF 33% FROM PRIOR YEAR​