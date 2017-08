July 12 (Reuters) - Transaction Co Ltd

* Says co's Tokyo-based wholly owned unit signs a license agreement with NARUMIYA INTERNATIONAL Co.,Ltd, which is engaged in original brand and planning, development and manufacture of children's clothing related products

* Says through this agreement, unit can sell dog clothes of mezzo piano brand

* Says unit will start business from Aug. 31

