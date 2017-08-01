BRIEF-Transalta and Transalta Renewables provide update on the status of commercial operations at south hedland power station

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Transalta Renewables Inc

* Transalta and Transalta Renewables provide update on the status of commercial operations at South Hedland power station

* Transalta - ‍all conditions to establishing commercial operations have been achieved under terms of power purchase agreement with FMG have been satisfied

* Transalta Renewables Inc - ‍south Hedland power station is fully operational and able to meet all of FMG's requirements under terms of PPA​

* Transalta Renewables - co, ‍transalta Corp responded to Fortescue Metals' view that South Hedland power station has not achieved commercial operation​