14 days ago
BRIEF-Transalta and Transalta Renewables provide update on the status of commercial operations at south hedland power station
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 12:05 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Transalta and Transalta Renewables provide update on the status of commercial operations at south hedland power station

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Transalta Renewables Inc

* Transalta and Transalta Renewables provide update on the status of commercial operations at South Hedland power station

* Transalta - ‍all conditions to establishing commercial operations have been achieved under terms of power purchase agreement with FMG have been satisfied

* Transalta Renewables Inc - ‍south Hedland power station is fully operational and able to meet all of FMG's requirements under terms of PPA​

* Transalta Renewables - co, ‍transalta Corp responded to Fortescue Metals' view that South Hedland power station has not achieved commercial operation​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

