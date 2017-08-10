BRIEF-Transalta Q2 loss per share C$0.06

1 Min Read
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Transalta Corp
* Transalta reports second quarter 2017 results and revised 2017 outlook
* Q2 loss per share C$0.06
* Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly funds from operations of $187 million
* Qtrly revenue C$503 million versus C$492 million
* Sees FY 2017 FFO in the range $765 million to $820 million
* Qtrly FFO per share C$0.65
* Headwinds in back half of year, additional productivity capital spending have lowered free cash flow guidance by about 10 percent on annualized basis
* Expect additional mining costs at our highvale mine operations for remainder of 2017
* Q2 revenue view C$517.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly production 7,707 GWH versus 7,899 GWH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: