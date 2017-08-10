FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2017 / 4:11 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Transalta Q2 loss per share C$0.06

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Transalta Corp

* Transalta reports second quarter 2017 results and revised 2017 outlook

* Q2 loss per share C$0.06

* Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly funds from operations of $187 million

* Qtrly revenue C$503 million versus C$492 million

* Sees FY 2017 FFO in the range $765 million to $820 million

* Qtrly FFO per share C$0.65

* Headwinds in back half of year, additional productivity capital spending have lowered free cash flow guidance by about 10 percent on annualized basis

* Expect additional mining costs at our highvale mine operations for remainder of 2017

* Q2 revenue view C$517.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly production 7,707 GWH versus 7,899 GWH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

