May 10 (Reuters) - TransAlta Renewables Inc:

* TRANSALTA RENEWABLES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC - TRANSALTA RENEWABLES REAFFIRMS ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018

* TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.26

* TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC - QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE C$0.39