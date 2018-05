May 8 (Reuters) - TransAlta Corp:

* QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $1.10

* SEES 2018 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS FROM $750 MILLION TO $800 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23

* TRANSALTA - SEES 2018 COMPARABLE EBITDA $1,000 MILLION TO $1,050 MILLION

* TRANSALTA - 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF $157 MILLION TERMINATION PAYMENT RECEIVED FROM BALANCING POOL DURING Q1

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.02, REVENUE VIEW C$624.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S