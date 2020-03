BRIEF-Transat Announces A Gradual Suspension Of Its Flights

March 18 (Reuters) - Transat AT Inc:

* TRANSAT ANNOUNCES A GRADUAL SUSPENSION OF ITS FLIGHTS

* TRANSAT AT - ANNOUNCES TODAY GRADUAL SUSPENSION OF AIR TRANSAT FLIGHTS UNTIL APRIL 30

* TRANSAT AT INC - SALES FOR DEPARTURES UNTIL APRIL 30 ARE SUSPENDED IMMEDIATELY FROM AND TO MOST DESTINATIONS IN EUROPE AND UNITED STATES

* TRANSAT AT INC - REPATRIATION FLIGHTS WILL STILL BE OPERATED DURING NEXT TWO WEEKS, IN ORDER TO BRING TRANSAT CUSTOMERS BACK TO THEIR HOME COUNTRY

* TRANSAT AT INC - SALES WILL REMAIN TEMPORARILY OPEN IN BOTH DIRECTIONS BETWEEN MONTREAL & PARIS & LISBON & BETWEEN TORONTO & LONDON & LISBON

* TRANSAT AT INC - SALES ARE ALSO HALTED IMMEDIATELY FROM AND TO CARIBBEAN AND MEXICO

* TRANSAT AT INC - FLIGHTS WILL CONTINUE FOR A FEW MORE DAYS IN CARIBBEAN & MEXICO IN ORDER TO REPATRIATE TRANSAT CUSTOMERS TO CANADA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: