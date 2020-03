BRIEF-Transat A.T. Inc Posts Q1 Loss Per Share Of $0.90

March 12 (Reuters) - Transat AT Inc:

* TRANSAT A.T. INC. - RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

* TRANSAT AT INC - QTRLY REVENUES OF $692.8 MILLION

* TRANSAT AT INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.90

* TRANSAT AT INC - QTRLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.54

* TRANSAT AT INC - TO DATE, IN TRANSATLANTIC MARKET, CORP’S MAIN MARKET DURING SUMMER, TRANSAT’S CAPACITY IS UP 3% COMPARED WITH 2019

* TRANSAT AT INC - SINCE FEBRUARY 24, DAILY BOOKINGS ARE LOWER THAN LAST YEAR’S AND DIFFERENCE HAS INCREASED SIGNIFICANTLY IN RECENT DAYS

* TRANSAT AT INC - IN CURRENT SITUATION, IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO PREDICT EFFECT OF CORONAVIRUS ON FUTURE BOOKINGS

* TRANSAT AT INC - WILL NOT PROVIDE AN OUTLOOK FOR Q2 OR FOR SUMMER

* TRANSAT AT INC - HAS IMPLEMENTED A SERIES OF OPERATIONAL, COMMERCIAL AND FINANCIAL MEASURES, INCLUDING COST REDUCTION

* TRANSAT AT INC - TO DATE, IN SUN DESTINATIONS MARKET, CO’S MAIN MARKET FOR Q2, CO’S CAPACITY IS HIGHER THAN PREVIOUS YEAR BY 5%

* TRANSAT AT INC - TO DATE, IN TRANSATLANTIC MARKET, LOAD FACTORS FOR Q2 ARE LOWER BY 1.6% COMPARED TO LAST WINTER

* TRANSAT AT INC - TO DATE, IN TRANSATLANTIC MARKET, LOAD FACTORS FOR Q2 ARE LOWER BY 1.6% COMPARED TO LAST WINTER

* TRANSAT AT INC - 83% OF CAPACITY FOR Q2 IN SUN DESTINATIONS MARKET HAS BEEN SOLD AND LOAD FACTORS ARE 1.7% LOWER THAN THOSE OF 2019