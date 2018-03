March 15 (Reuters) - Transat AT Inc:

* TRANSAT A.T. INC. - RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* Q1 REVENUE C$725.8 MILLION VERSUS C$689.3 MILLION

* IF CURRENTTRENDS CONTINUE, EXPECT Q2 RESULTS TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017 PERFORMANCE