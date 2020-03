March 27 (Reuters) - Transat AT Inc:

* REPORT OF THE COMMISSIONER OF COMPETITION - TRANSAT REITERATES ITS CONFIDENCE IN THE TRANSACTION WITH AIR CANADA, WHICH IS CURRENTLY UNDERGOING A PUBLIC INTEREST ASSESSMENT BY THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

* TRANSAT AT INC - BELIEVES COMPETITION BUREAU'S REPORT TAKES INADEQUATE ACCOUNT OF PROMINENCE OF EXISTING PLAYERS IN THEIR HOME MARKETS