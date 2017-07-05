FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-TransAtlantic Petroleum announces pay-off and retirement of its convertible notes
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
Middle East
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 5, 2017 / 9:53 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-TransAtlantic Petroleum announces pay-off and retirement of its convertible notes

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd-

* TransAtlantic Petroleum announces the pay-off and retirement of its convertible notes and payment of cash dividends on its series A preferred shares

* TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd - as of July 3, 2017, it has paid off and retired all remaining outstanding 13.0% convertible notes due 2017

* TransAtlantic Petroleum - has reduced its outstanding indebtedness by $25.4 million in 2017, from $41.9 million at december 31, 2016 to $16.5 million at July 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.