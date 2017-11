Nov 8 (Reuters) - Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd

* TransAtlantic Petroleum announces third quarter 2017 financial results and provides an operations update

* Q3 loss per share $0.09 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $12.7 million versus $16.7 million

* TransAtlantic Petroleum qtrly ‍average daily net sales volumes from continuing operations about 2,862 boepd versus 4,335 boepd​