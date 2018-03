March 21 (Reuters) - TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd:

* TRANSATLANTIC PETROLEUM ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES AN OPERATIONS UPDATE

* Q4 REVENUE $15.2 MILLION VERSUS $18.7 MILLION

* TRANSATLANTIC PETROLEUM - AVERAGE NET SALES VOLUMES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WERE ABOUT 2,799 BOEPD IN Q4 VERSUS 4,335 BOEPD IN Q4 OF 2016​