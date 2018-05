BRIEF-TransAtlantic Petroleum Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $0.04 From Continuing Operations

May 9 (Reuters) - TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd:

* TRANSATLANTIC PETROLEUM ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES AN OPERATIONS UPDATE

* Q1 REVENUE $16.9 MILLION VERSUS $16.4 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO RESUME PRODUCTION OPERATIONS ON ITS YILDURM-1 WELL ON TEMREZ LICENSE IN 2018

* MAY COMMENCE A THREE-WELL DRILLING PROGRAM ON ITS TEMREZ LICENSE STARTING IN Q4 OF 2018

* TRANSATLANTIC PETROLEUM - AVERAGE DAILY NET SALES VOLUMES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WERE ABOUT 2,885 BOE PER DAY IN Q1, VERSUS 2,799 BOEPD IN Q4 OF 2017

* PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED MARKETING PROCESS IS ONGOING, AND COMPANY EXPECTS TO RECEIVE INDICATIONS OF INTEREST DURING Q2

* DECIDED NOT TO HOLD AN EARNINGS CALL TO DISCUSS ITS RESULTS FOR Q1 OF 2018