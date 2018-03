BRIEF-Transcanada Announces 2018-2019 Revenue Requirement Settlement With NGTL System Shippers

March 23 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp:

* TRANSCANADA ANNOUNCES 2018-2019 REVENUE REQUIREMENT SETTLEMENT WITH NGTL SYSTEM SHIPPERS

* TRANSCANADA CORP - UNIT FILED APPLICATION WITH NATIONAL ENERGY BOARD FOR APPROVAL OF NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT WITH CUSTOMERS, OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES

* TRANSCANADA CORP - SETTLEMENT COVERS NGTL SYSTEM OPERATING COSTS INCLUDING RETURN ON EQUITY AND DEPRECIATION

* TRANSCANADA CORP - SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT FIXES OPERATING, MAINTENANCE AND ADMINISTRATION COSTS AT $225 MILLION FOR 2018 AND $230 MILLION FOR 2019