Feb 15 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp:

* TRANSCANADA ANNOUNCES $2.4 BILLION EXPANSION TO INCREASE MARKET ACCESS FOR WCSB SUPPLY

* TRANSCANADA CORP - THURSDAY'S $2.4 BILLION PROGRAM SUPPLEMENTS NGTL'S CURRENT ONGOING SUBSTANTIAL CAPITAL EXPANSION PROGRAM