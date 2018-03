BRIEF-Transcanada Announces Completion Of NGTL Export Capacity Open Season

March 20 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp:

* TRANSCANADA ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON

* ‍NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON CLOSED ON MARCH 15 AND WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED, WITH AVERAGE AWARDED CONTRACT TERM OF ABOUT 22 YRS

* ‍NOVA GAS TRANSMISSION LTD IS WORKING TO FINALIZE SCOPE OF EXPANSION FACILITIES TO MEET SERVICE REQUIREMENTS RESULTING FROM OPEN SEASON​

* ‍NGTL ANTICIPATES AN EXPANSION INVESTMENT OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MILLION​