BRIEF-Transcanada Corp: Expects Comparable EBITDA OF About $9.5 Bln In 2020 - conf call

* NEED EXPANDED PIPELINE CAPACITY TO MOVE CRUDE OIL SUPPLIES IN CANADA AND U.S.- CEO RUSS GIRLING AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

* EXPECTS COMPARABLE EBITDA TO BE ABOUT $9.5 BILLION IN 2020 - CEO AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

* IN ADDITION TO KEYSTONE XL, LOOKING TO INCREASE SYSTEM UTILIZATION BY CONNECTING MORE SUPPLY AND MORE MARKETS TO THE SYSTEM- CEO

* "HARD TO IMAGINE HOW WE CAN RESURRECT ENERGY EAST OVER THE NEXT FIVE YEARS" - CEO