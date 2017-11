Nov 20 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp:

* TransCanada evaluating Nebraska PSC decision Keystone XL

* TransCanada - confirmed that Nebraska Public Service Commission approved alternative route for proposed Keystone XL pipeline project through the state

* TransCanada - to conduct review of PSC's ruling "while assessing how the decision would impact the cost and schedule" of Keystone XL pipeline project Source text: (bit.ly/2zTqayE) Further company coverage: