BRIEF-Transcanada ‍Expects Average EBITDA Growth Of About 10 Pct Between 2015 And 2020​

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp:

* TRANSCANADA TO HIGHLIGHT SUSTAINABLE LONG-TERM GROWTH AT INVESTOR DAY; REAFFIRMS DIVIDEND GROWTH EXPECTATIONS TO 2020 AND PROVIDES OUTLOOK FOR 2021

* TRANSCANADA - ‍EXPECTS COMPARABLE EBITDA TO GROW AT AN AVERAGE ANNUAL RATE OF APPROXIMATELY 10 PERCENT BETWEEN 2015 AND 2020​

* TRANSCANADA CORP - EXTENDING OUTLOOK TO 2021 WHEN CO EXPECTS COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND TO GROW BY ADDITIONAL 8 PERCENT TO 10 PERCENT

* TRANSCANADA - "CONTINUES TO ADVANCE A SERIES OF ADDITIONAL OPPORTUNITIES THAT ARE EXPECTED TO RESULT IN FURTHER GROWTH IN EBITDA BEYOND 2020​"