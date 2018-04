April 13 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp:

* TRANSCANADA LAUNCHES OPEN SEASON FOR MARKETLINK

* OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE ON APRIL 13, 2018 AND WILL CLOSE AT 12 P.M. MT ON MAY 7, 2018

* LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON FOR TRANSPORTATION SERVICE AGREEMENTS OF CRUDE OIL ON MARKETLINK FROM CUSHING TO MARKETS IN U.S. GULF COAST