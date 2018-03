March 14 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp:

* TRANSCANADA PLACES CAMERON ACCESS PROJECT IN SERVICE

* TRANSCANADA - ANNOUNCED ITS CAMERON ACCESS PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA

* TRANSCANADA CORP - CAMERON LNG EXPORT FACILITY IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND SCHEDULED TO GO INTO SERVICE AT END OF 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)