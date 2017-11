BRIEF-Transcat entered into Amended And Restated Credit Facility Agreement

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Transcat Inc

* Transcat says ‍on october 30, 2017, co entered into Amended And Restated Credit Facility Agreement​ - sec filing

* Transcat Inc - ‍restated agreement extends term of company’s $30.0 million revolving credit facility with bank until October 29, 2021​

* Transcat Inc - ‍restated agreement also increases amount of company’s outstanding term loan with bank from $10.0 million to $15.0 million

* Transcat Inc - ‍ restated agreement extends term loan maturity date to October 29, 2022​