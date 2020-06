June 12 (Reuters) - Transcend Residential Property Fund Ltd:

* TRANSCEND RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY FUND - PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCIES OF 95.5% AND AN AVERAGE COLLECTION OF RENTAL INCOME OF 95.6% FOR Q1 ENDED 31 MARCH

* TRANSCEND RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY FUND LTD - IMPLEMENTED AN INCOME DECLARATION PROCESS FOR TENANTS WHOSE INCOME HAS BEEN AFFECTED

* TRANSCEND RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY FUND LTD - BUSINESS CONTINUES TO GENERATE STRONG CASHFLOWS AT A PROPERTY LEVEL