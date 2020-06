June 2 (Reuters) - TransCentury Ltd:

* TRANSCENTURY LTD - THERE WILL BE DELAY IN PUBLISHING AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2019

* TRANSCENTURY LTD - FY AUDITED FINANCIAL STAEMENTS SHALL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN JULY 31

* TRANSCENTURY - OBTAINED APPROVAL FROM CAPITAL MARKETS AUTHORITY GRANTING EXTENSION TO FILE & PUBLISH AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR FY Further company coverage: