May 15 (Reuters) - Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc :

* TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.05

* TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS- QTRLY RENTAL AND OTHER PROPERTY REVENUE $31.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO PRIOR PERIOD REVENUES OF $31.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: