BRIEF-Transcontinental Reports Q1 EPS Of $0.75

March 1 (Reuters) - Transcontinental Inc:

* ANNOUNCES ITS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.63

* FOR MEDIA SECTOR, REVENUES WILL BE AFFECTED IN 2018 BY SALE OF MEDIA ASSETS RELATED TO LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWSPAPERS

* ‍WILL STOP PRINTING SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE IN APRIL 2018 PURSUANT TO A NEW AGREEMENT WITH HEARST​

* TRANSCONTINENTAL - EXPECT ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN PACKAGING DIVISION IN 2018 WILL BE SIMILAR TO 2017‍

* RENEWED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED​

* ‍ EXPECTS U.S. TAX REFORM WILL HAVE POSITIVE EFFECT ON RESULTS FOR REMAINDER OF FISCAL 2018 AND FOR YRS TO COME​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: