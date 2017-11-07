FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Transcontinental says to ‍consolidate newspaper printing activities in Québec ​
#Market News
November 7, 2017 / 2:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Transcontinental says to ‍consolidate newspaper printing activities in Québec ​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Transcontinental Inc

* Transcontinental Inc - ‍consolidation of its newspaper printing activities in Québec into three plants​

* Transcontinental Inc- ‍closure of Montréal-based Transcontinental Métropolitain in late January 2018​

* Transcontinental - decision to ‍consolidate newspaper printing activities in Québec was made in context of decline in newspaper printing market​

* Transcontinental Inc- Transcontinental Métropolitain plant currently has close to 60 employees​

* Transcontinental Inc- ‍some job losses will result from closure of Transcontinental Métropolitain plant​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )

