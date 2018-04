BRIEF-Transcontinental To Acquire Coveris Americas For $1.32 Bln

April 2 (Reuters) - Transcontinental Inc:

* TRANSCONTINENTAL INC. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIONAL ACQUISITION OF COVERIS AMERICAS, BECOMING A NORTH AMERICAN LEADER IN FLEXIBLE PACKAGING

* DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE IS US$1.32 BILLION

* EXPECTED ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF APPROXIMATELY US$20 MLN TO BE ACHIEVED OVER A 24-MONTH PERIOD FOLLOWING ACQUISITION

* DEAL ‍IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE AND FREE CASH FLOW PER SHARE BEFORE COST SYNERGIES​

* TERMS OF ACQUISITION HAVE BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH TC TRANSCONTINENTAL AND COVERIS AMERICAS

* DEAL TO BE FINANCED WITH CASH ON HAND AND FULLY-COMMITTED FINANCING FROM CIBC AND SCOTIABANK PROVIDING TERM LOANS

* DEAL ADDS 21 PRODUCTION FACILITIES TO CO'S 7 EXISTING FLEXIBLE PACKAGING FACILITIES