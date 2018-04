BRIEF-Transcorp Holdings Issues Clarification Announcement

April 30 (Reuters) - Transcorp Holdings Ltd:

* ISSUES CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT ON REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

* REQUESTED TRADING HALT AFTER UNIT REGAL MOTORS CALLED TO ASSIST IN PROBE BY SINGAPORE CUSTOMS

* NO RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED BY SINGAPORE CUSTOMS ON IMPORT OF CARS BY REGAL MOTORS & NO CHARGES BEING PREFERRED AGAINST ITS DIRECTORS

* TRANSCORP HOLDINGS SAYS BOARD BELIEVES THERE IS NO INDICATION THAT REGAL MOTORS HAS UNDER DECLARED IMPORT PRICES OF MOTOR CARS IN 2016 AND 2017