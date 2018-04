April 20 (Reuters) - Transcorp Hotels PLC:

* Q1 REVENUE OF 3.81 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 2.99 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO

* Q1 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 874.2 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 543.2 MILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: goo.gl/nJmkfi Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)