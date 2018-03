March 15 (Reuters) - Esterline Technologies Corp:

* TRANSDIGM ACQUIRES KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES

* ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP - DEAL FOR ‍PURCHASE PRICE OF $50 MILLION IN CASH​

* ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP - ‍TRANSDIGM HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF KIRKHILL ELASTOMERS BUSINESS FROM ESTERLINE​