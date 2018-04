BRIEF-TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein As President And CEO

April 30 (Reuters) - TransDigm Group Inc:

* TRANSDIGM ANNOUNCES KEVIN STEIN AS PRESIDENT AND CEO AND W. NICHOLAS HOWLEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, APPOINTMENT OF NEW BOARD MEMBERS

* TRANSDIGM GROUP INC - AS PART OF ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGE, STEIN AND HOWLEY HAVE BOTH MODIFIED AND EXTENDED THEIR EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENTS THROUGH 2024

* TRANSDIGM GROUP INC - STEIN AND HOWLEY HAVE BOTH MODIFIED AND EXTENDED THEIR EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENTS THROUGH 2024