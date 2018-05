May 1 (Reuters) - TransDigm Group Inc:

* TRANSDIGM GROUP ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500 MILLION OF SENIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES

* UNIT PLANNING TO OFFER $500 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2026

* TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES & INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN TO REPLENISH CASH USED TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: