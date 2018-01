Jan 2 (Reuters) - Transdigm Group Inc:

* TRANSDIGM GROUP INCORPORATED APPOINTS JAMES SKULINA INTERIM CFO

* TRANSDIGM GROUP INC - SKULINA REPLACES TERRANCE PARADIE

* TRANSDIGM GROUP INC - ‍PARADIE WILL REMAIN AN EMPLOYEE OF COMPANY UNTIL APRIL 2, 2018

* TRANSDIGM - PARADIE‘S DEPARTURE UNRELATED TO CO‘S “FINANCIAL CONDITION, FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE OR STRATEGIC DIRECTION” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: