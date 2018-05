May 2 (Reuters) - TransDigm Group Inc:

* TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500 MILLION OF SENIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES

* NOTES WILL BE ISSUED AT A PRICE OF 99.240 PCT OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT

* UNIT OF CO PRICED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 6.875 PCT SENIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2026