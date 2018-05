BRIEF-TransDigm Group Reports Q2 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $3.79

May 1 (Reuters) - TransDigm Group Inc:

* TRANSDIGM GROUP REPORTS FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES POTENTIAL FINANCING TRANSACTIONS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.63 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q2 SALES $933.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $928.8 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.66 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $17.35 TO $17.99

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.22 TO $15.86 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $3.74 BILLION TO $3.82 BILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $17.37, REVENUE VIEW $3.75 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: