March 19 (Reuters) - Transdigm Group Inc:

* TRANSDIGM TO ACQUIRE EXTANT AEROSPACE

* TRANSDIGM GROUP INC - DEAL FOR ‍APPROXIMATELY $525 MILLION​

* TRANSDIGM GROUP-EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL PRIMARILY THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* TRANSDIGM GROUP INC - ‍EXTANT COMPONENTS GROUP IS A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF WARBURG PINCUS LLC​