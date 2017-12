Dec 12 (Reuters) - Transeastern Power Trust:

* TRANSEASTERN POWER TRUST ANNOUNCES $40 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING, DEBT RECAPITALIZATION AND PROPOSED CHANGE OF NAME TO BLOCKCHAIN POWER TRUST

* TRANSEASTERN POWER TRUST - PROCEEDS TO BE USED TO PAY REMAINING PORTION OF OMV PETROM WIND POWER SRL ACQUISITION

* TRANSEASTERN POWER TRUST- ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT FOR OFFERING OF UP TO 83.3 MILLION UNITS OF TRUST AT $0.48 PER UNIT