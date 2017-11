Nov 29 (Reuters) - Transeastern Power Trust:

* TRANSEASTERN POWER TRUST REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* TRANSEASTERN POWER TRUST - PRODUCED 18,480 MWH OF ENERGY FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017 COMPARED TO 9,002 MWH IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2016‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )