Feb 10 (Reuters) - Transenterix Inc:

* TRANSENTERIX - HAS ENTERED INTO COMMON STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH LINCOLN PARK CAPITAL FUND, LLC

* TRANSENTERIX - WILL HAVE RIGHT TO SELL TO LINCOLN PARK UP TO $25.0 MILLION IN SHARES OF COMPANY'S COMMON STOCK OVER 36-MONTH PERIOD Source text: (reut.rs/2SfzoNR) Further company coverage: